Bryson Stott Moving to Third Base
Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants on Monday, causing a shakeup on the Phillies' infield going forward, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Arraez will continue to play second base in Philly, and the team's first choice appears to be to move Bryson Stott to third base and Alec Bohm to first base. The domino effect means that first baseman Bryce Harper will be moving back to right field. The 28-year-old Stott already has eligibility in Yahoo leagues at second base and shortstop, so now he'll gain third-base eligibility to close out the 2026 season and for next year, which will definitely be a boost to his fantasy profile. The former first-rounder in 2019 from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is currently hitting a modest .252/.317/.407 with a .723 OPS, eight home runs, 50 RBI, 46 runs scored, and 19 steals in 106 games and 409 plate appearances in 2026 in his fifth year in the big leagues with the Phillies. Stott has minimal power and on-base skills, but he's useful for infield depth in deeper fantasy leagues for his speed and positional versatility. He's rostered in exactly half of Yahoo leagues.
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman