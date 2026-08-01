Trevor Lawrence "Significantly Ahead" of Where He Was Last Year
Trevor Lawrence has had three different offensive coordinators in his five-year career, but entering his second season with Grant Udinski in that position and head coach Liam Coen calling plays, the continuity appears to be paying dividends. The team's editorial staff reports that through three days of training camp practices, Lawrence and the offense are "significantly ahead of where they were this time last season." Lawrence finished 2025 playing arguably the best football of his professional career, pacing as the fantasy QB1 over the final 10 weeks while earning MVP consideration, and early reports would indicate he's picked up right where he left off. The Jaguars boast one of the league's deepest groups of pass catchers, and with Coen unlocking his rushing abilities, as he had with Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay, Lawrence has one of the highest ceilings at the position. In a year where waiting to select a quarterback makes as much sense as ever, Lawrence is a player to target in the later rounds of 2026 drafts, currently coming off the board around QB11.
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars