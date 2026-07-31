Oronde Gadsden II to be Phased Out of Chargers Offense
Oronde Gadsden II has been pushed to the side by the team's recent additions to the tight end room. Gadsden hauled in 49 of 69 targets for 664 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games last season as a rookie. However, the team added former Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar to a three-year, $24.3 million contract and former Pro-Bowler David Njoku as well. In training camp, footage has shown Gadsden catching passes from fourth-string quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, while Kolar and Njoku work with the first team. If this trend continues, fantasy managers will need to pump the brakes on a second-year breakout for the former Syracuse tight end.
Source: Kris Rhim - ESPN
Source: Kris Rhim - ESPN