Terrance Ferguson Looking to Separate Himself in Rams Deep Tight End Room
Terrance Ferguson is eyeing a breakout season in 2026, but it won't come easy. The 2025 second-round pick had 11 receptions on 25 targets for 231 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games last season. He saw an increase in snaps toward the end of the 2025 season, jumping from 26% in the first seven weeks to 63% from Week 12 on. However, the Rams currently have one of the deepest tight end rooms in the NFL, with Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Davis Allen, and now second-round rookie Max Klare. While efficiency was there in Year 1, Ferguson will have to separate himself as the clear-cut TE1 in this room to have a chance to contribute in most fantasy formats this season. Unless a trade or injury happens to a tight end on this team, Ferguson is a late-round flyer at best.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller