De'Zhaun Stribling Continues to Impress as Starting Role is in Reach
De'Zhaun Stribling continues to check off nice practices with a starting receiver role within reach. Stribling has been turning heads at the start of training camp and generating buzz that will start to increase his ADP in fantasy football. With recent news of Ricky Pearsall (knee) likely heading into season-ending surgery on his knee, it has opened the door for Stribling to be a fantasy-relevant receiver in Year 1. However, the team decided to bring back Deebo Samuel Sr. on a one-year deal on Thursday. It has yet to be seen if adding Samuel was a move to add depth to the roster or to play a contributing role this season. Stribling was the 33rd overall pick and the 49ers' first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was widely considered a big-bodied development receiver coming out of Ole Miss and was seen as a reach to some in the football community. Nonetheless, Stribling has a chance to be a starting receiver in a Kyle Shanahan offense, which means he will be worth keeping tabs on as training camp progresses.
Source: The Athletic - Vic Tafur
Source: The Athletic - Vic Tafur