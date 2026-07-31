Courtland Sutton Could See Load Management
Courtland Sutton, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Sutton is not injured, but the Broncos could limit his workload over the course of the season to keep him fresh for another potential postseason run in January. It comes after the Broncos gave up a first-round pick to acquire speedy receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins in the offseason. The 30-year-old Sutton had his third 1,000-yard season (and second straight) in 2025, catching 74 passes for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 regular-season games as quarterback Bo Nix's go-to target. The former second-rounder in 2018 from SMU and two-time Pro Bowler may struggle for a third straight 1,000-yard season with Waddle in the fold and tight end Evan Engram potentially being more involved. Sutton should continue to be an asset in the red zone, but age-related decline and fewer targets have dropped him into WR3/flex territory in fantasy going into the 2026 campaign.
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens