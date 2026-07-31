Jaguars Looking to Get Brenton Strange Out in Space More
Brenton Strange "out in space more" to take advantage of his receiving ability this year, according to Hays Carlyon of 101 XL. The Jaguars clearly believe in Strange, giving him a three-year, $48 million extension last month. The 25-year-old only managed to play in 12 games due to injury in 2025, but he still had a career-high 540 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 46 catches. It's clear that the Jaguars want the former second-rounder from Penn State to become a bigger part of their passing attack under Coen, but the problem for fantasy football purposes is that the Jaguars already have a very crowded receiver room with the likes of Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and former Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Jacksonville also drafted TEs Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol this year, so there is some concern that they could eventually eat into Strange's workload. Fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to the hype and consider Strange a TE1 in 2026, but rather an intriguing TE2 with upside.
Source: 101 XL - Hays Carlyon
Source: 101 XL - Hays Carlyon