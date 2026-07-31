Kyle Williams Not a Lock for 53-Man Roster
Kyle Williams made several notable plays during the team's first padded practice of the summer on Thursday. The obvious caveat is that those plays came with Tommy DeVito under center, as Williams continues to run primarily with the second-team offense, and in an early projection of the team's 53-man roster, The Athletic's Chad Graff has the 2025 third-round pick on the outside looking in. Graff acknowledges the unlikeliness of Williams being left off the roster despite an early lack of involvement and points to the team's upcoming preseason games as a crucial opportunity for him to show he belongs, potentially by earning a role in the return game. Williams caught only 10 passes as a rookie, and with wide receiver now representing the deepest position on the Patriots roster, it's unlikely he becomes a reliable fantasy contributor even if he does make the team, reflected by his fall to WR91 in RotoBaller's latest dynasty rankings.
Source: Chad Graff
Source: Chad Graff