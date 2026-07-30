Kenyon Sadiq "Heavily Featured" in Training Camp Practice on Thursday
Kenyon Sadiq was "heavily featured" in training camp practice on Thursday, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Rosenblatt reports that New York lined Sadiq up all over its offensive formations and that the 21-year-old "made a few plays." The 16th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Sadiq recorded 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns across 14 games for the University of Oregon in 2025. He projects as an elite athlete for the tight end position in the NFL and could ultimately see heavy usage from the slot in New York. The Jets' uncertain quarterback situation and the presence of fellow tight end Mason Taylor in New York are both potential limiting factors for Sadiq in his rookie season. Still, he could end up undervalued by his current redraft ADP of TE23.
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt