July 28, 2026

2026 Rocket Classic betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Detroit Golf Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

The PGA TOUR heads to Detroit, Michigan, this week for the Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club. The tournament features a 147-player field with a traditional 36-hole cut as players compete in the penultimate event of the FedExCup regular season before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs.

World No. 3 Cameron Young headlines this week's field. Already a two-time winner this season, Young enters in outstanding form after a runner-up finish at The Open Championship. He returns to Detroit Golf Club for the fourth time, where he has recorded two top-10 finishes, including a runner-up in 2022 and a T6 in 2024. Also in the field is Jackson Koivun, who earned his first PGA TOUR victory at last week's 3M Open in just his third start as a professional.

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Rocket Classic - Tournament Information

Dates: July 30th – August 2nd, 2026

Location: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Course: Detroit Golf Club

Course Type: Parkland

Par: 70 (4x 3’s / 12x 4’s / 2x 5’s)

Length: 7,328 yards

Format: 72-hole stroke play

Greens: Bentgrass / Poa annua .100”

Fairways: Bentgrass / Poa annua .375”

Rough: Bluegrass mix 4”

Bunkers: 91

Water Hazard(s): 0 (In-Play on 0 Holes)

Average Green Size: 6,700 sq. ft.

Stimpmeter: 11.0 ft.

Purse/ Winner: $10,000,000 /$1,800,000

FedEx Cup Points: 500

Field: 147 Players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes

Playoff Format: Sudden Death

Historic Cut Line: 2025: -6 2024: -4 2023: -4

Course Scoring Average: 2025: 69.59 (-2.41), Rank 45 of 50 2024: 70.54 (-1.46), Rank 32 of 51 2023: 69.92 (-2.08), Rank 43 of 49



Rocket Classic - Course Information

Course Architect:

Course Architect: Donald Ross (1916)

Recent Renovations: Tyler Rae (2025)

Comparable Courses:

TPC River Highlands – Travelers Championship – RESULTS

TPC Deere Run – John Deere Classic – RESULTS

TPC Twin Cities – 3M Open – RESULTS

Designer Link (Donald Ross):

Sedgefield Country Club – Donald Ross (1926) – Wyndham Championship

Pinehurst No. 2 – Donald Ross (1907) – 2024 U.S. Open

Oak Hill Country Club (East Course) – Donald Ross (1926) – 2023 PGA Championship

East Lake Golf Club – Donald Ross Renovation (1913) – TOUR Championship

Comparable Location (Detroit, Michigan):

TPC Deere Run – Silvis, Illinois – John Deere Classic

Olympia Fields Country Club – Olympia Fields, Illinois – 2023 & 2020 BMW Championship

Comparable Yardage (7,328 Yards):

Baycurrent Classic – 7,315 Yards – Yokohama Country Club (West Course)

TPC Deere Run – 7,327 Yards – John Deere Classic

Dunes Golf and Beach Club – 7,347 Yards – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) – 7,352 Yards – THE PLAYERS Championship

Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) – 7,352 Yards – Valspar Championship

Comparable Greens (Bentgrass / Poa annua .100”):

TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) – Bentgrass w/ Poa trivialis overseed .110” – Valero Texas Open

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) – Bentgrass / Poa mix .100” – RBC Canadian Open

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club – Bentgrass / Poa annua .100” – 2026 U.S. Open

TPC River Highlands – Bentgrass / Poa annua .120” – Travelers Championship

Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course) – Poa annua / bentgrass .110” – Procore Championship

Comparable Average Green Size (6,700 sq. ft.):

Quail Hollow Club – 6,578 sq. ft. – Truist Championship

TPC Craig Ranch – 6,778 sq. ft. – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Rocket Classic - TV Information (ET)

Round 1: Thursday, July 30th, 2026 ESPN + (PGA TOUR Live) – 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Round 2: Friday, July 31st, 2026 ESPN + (PGA TOUR Live) – 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Round 3: Saturday, August 1st, 2026 ESPN + (PGA TOUR Live) – 7:30 AM – 1:00 PM Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM CBS – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Round 4: Sunday, August 2nd, 2026 ESPN + (PGA TOUR Live) – 7:30 AM – 1:00 PM Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM CBS – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM



Rocket Classic - Weather

Rocket Classic - Course/Tournament History

The Rocket Mortgage Classic made its PGA TOUR debut in 2019, replacing the Quicken Loans National as the TOUR's event in the Detroit area. Since its inception, the tournament has been held annually at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. The event returned PGA TOUR golf to the city for the first time since the Buick Open was last played in nearby Grand Blanc in 2009.

Since joining the schedule, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has evolved into one of the more popular stops during the summer portion of the season. In 2023, the tournament was moved earlier in the schedule, creating greater separation from the FedExCup Playoffs and helping attract stronger fields in recent years.

Detroit Golf Club traces its roots back to 1899, when a group of prominent Detroit businessmen founded the club. The original layout consisted of just six holes designed by professional golfer Willie Dunn before quickly expanding to 18 holes the following year. Continued membership growth led to the addition of a second 18-hole course in 1913.

In 1916, legendary architect Donald Ross was commissioned to redesign both the North and South Courses. Ross, one of the most influential golf course architects in history, incorporated his signature design principles of strategic bunkering, naturally contoured fairways, and challenging green complexes. While the club has undergone several restoration projects over the years, great care has been taken to preserve Ross's original vision.

The North Course serves as the host venue for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Prior to the PGA TOUR's arrival, Detroit Golf Club had hosted only a handful of prestigious amateur championships, most notably the 1911 Western Amateur and the 1992 U.S. Mid-Amateur.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Duration: Course: Location: 2019-Present Detroit Golf Club Detroit, Michigan

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name: 2025- Present Rocket Classic 2019-2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tournament Records:

Most Wins at Event: 2 – Cameron Davis (2021, 2024)



Course Records:

72-Hole Record: 262, Tony Finau (2022)



18-Hole Record: 61, Jake Knapp (2025, Round 2)



Rocket Classic - Course Guide/ Scorecard

Detroit Golf Club will look significantly different for the 2026 Rocket Classic after undergoing an extensive restoration led by architect Tyler Rae following last year's tournament. While the project modernized the club's infrastructure, its primary objective was to restore many of Donald Ross's original design features that had gradually disappeared over the past century.

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The biggest change players will notice is the course's transformation from a Par 72 to a Par 70. The routing now features four Par 3s, twelve Par 4s, and just two Par 5s. Holes No. 7 and No. 17, which had routinely ranked among the easiest scoring holes during the Rocket Classic's first seven editions, have been converted from reachable par 5s into demanding par 4s. The change immediately places a greater emphasis on long iron play and should make the course considerably more challenging.

Another eye-catching renovation comes at the 14th hole. The large pond that previously guarded the front of the green has been removed entirely and replaced with expansive native fescue. Water is no longer a factor, but the new look creates a more natural appearance while bringing additional strategic options and risk into play. Native grasses have also been added throughout the property around bunkers and drainage areas, giving the course a firmer, more traditional feel.

The restoration extended well beyond those headline changes. Rae rebuilt every green using Donald Ross's original plans, returning them to their intended elevations while expanding the average putting surface from 5,150 square feet to nearly 6,700 square feet.

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Players will also encounter newly restored cross-ditches, repositioned fairway bunkers, and improved angles into the greens. Combined with upgraded drainage and irrigation systems, the renovation restores much of the strategic decision-making that Ross originally envisioned more than 100 years ago.

Despite the numerous architectural changes, the tournament routing remains the same. The Rocket Classic continues to be played over 17 holes from Detroit Golf Club's North Course and one hole from the South Course.

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Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 6-8, 18

Rocket Classic - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Putting (Bentgrass/ Poa Annua)

Good Drives Gained %

Driving Distance

Par 4 Scoring

Par 5 Scoring: 550-600 Yards

Birdies or Better %

Bogey Avoidance

Proximity Gained: 75-100, 250+ Yards

Comparable Courses and Event History

Rocket Classic - The Field

The 2026 Rocket Classic features a 144-player field. Eight of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are set to tee it up this week, headlined by World No. 3 Cameron Young. Defending Champion Aldrich Potgieter returns to Detroit Golf Club, aiming to defend his title.

Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship

Winner - THE PLAYERS Championship

Winner - Masters Tournament

Winners of the Arnold Palmer, Memorial, Genesis (Last 3 Years )

Winner - FedExCup - Last Five Seasons

Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons

Past Champion of Respective Event

Top 70 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List

Top 100 on prior season FedExCup Fall Points List

Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year

Open Qualifying

Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour

Top 20 Prior Season Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Top 5 from PGA TOUR Q-School

PGA TOUR University

Top 10 and Ties from the Previous Event

Top 100 (Medical)

101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List

Major Medical Extension

Reorder for 111-125/300 Career Cuts

Reorder Category - Cat. 37 thru 44

Debutants in the Field (Event):

A.J. Ewart, Adrien Saddier, Brad Dalke, Brian Campbell, Brooks Koepka, Chandler Blanchet, Christo Lamprecht, Daniel Brown, Davis Chatfield, Jeffrey Kang, Jimmy Stanger, John Parry, John VanDerLaan, Johnny Keefer, Jordan L. Smith, Jordan Spieth, Keita Nakajima, Kensei Hirata, Li Haotong, Marcelo Rozo, Marco Penge, Matthieu Pavon, Michael Brennan, Patrick Wilkes-Krier, Pontus Nyholm, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Ryan Ruffels, Stefano Mazzoli, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, William Jennings, Xander Schauffele

Exemptions:

Brad Dalke : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Joe Hooks : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted William Jennings : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Ryan Ruffels: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

Previous Winners in the Field (Event):

Aldrich Potgieter – 2025

– 2025 Cameron Davis – 2024, 2021

– 2024, 2021 Rickie Fowler – 2022

– 2022 Tony Finau – 2021

Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

Keith Mitchell WD / Matt Kuchar IN

Maverick McNealy WD / Lanto Griffin IN

Ben Kohles IN (via top-10 finish) / Lanto Griffin OUT

Lanto Griffin IN

Justin Lower IN

Dan Brown WD / Zac Blair IN

Rocket Classic - The Odds

Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour and their last results at the Rocket Classic. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ *DPWT

(Recent -> Past) Last 5 Finishes at the Rocket Classic

(Recent -> Past) Cameron Young +950 2-T47-T43-T46-T26 T46-T6-T2 Xander Schauffele +1550 T18-MC-T51-T11-T29 - Chris Gotterup +1750 T18-T11-WON-T30-T43 T26-T67-T49 Wyndham Clark +1850 MC-T13-T5-WON-T11 MC-T8-T17 Si Woo Kim +1900 T6-T9-T44-MC-T10 84-T14-T58-T57-MC Patrick Cantlay +2250 T28-MC-T14-MC-T17 T32-T2 Jackson Koivun +2300 WON-T10-MC-T23 MC

Rocket Classic - Recent Horses for Courses

Rocket Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club Detroit Golf Club Detroit Golf Club Detroit Golf Club Detroit Golf Club Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Chris Kirk 2 44 14 17 12 J.J Spaun - 10 33 8 32 Cameron Young 46 6 - 2 - Taylor Pendrith - 72 14 2 - Max Greyserman 2 32 - - - Patrick Cantlay 32 - - - 2 Jake Knapp 4 31 - - - Hayden Springer 10 34 - - - Taylor Moore MC 10 4 6 -

Rocket Classic - Recent Donkeys for Courses

Rocket Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club Detroit Golf Club Detroit Golf Club Detroit Golf Club Detroit Golf Club Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Rafael Campos MC MC - - MC Max McGreevy MC - MC MC - Tom Hoge - - MC - MC Zac Blair - MC MC - - Mac Meissner MC MC - - - Brice Garnett MC MC 47 MC MC Brandt Snedeker MC MC MC - 38

Rocket Classic - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)

2025: Aldrich Potgieter (-22) Price: 125-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 7th 2nd 6th 31st 35th

2024: Cameron Davis (-18) Price: 75-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 28th 5th 12th 9th 19th

2023: Rickie Fowler (-24) Price: 14-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 30th 3rd 2nd

2022: Tony Finau (-26) Price: 14-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 2nd 1st 6th 9th 15th

2021: Cameron Davis (-18) Price: 150-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 34th 4th 9th 5th 22nd

RocketClassic - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

2025: Aldrich Potgieter T6 – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA) MC – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic (PGA) MC – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (PGA) MC – Corales Puntacana Championship (PGA) MC – Valero Texas Open (PGA)

2024: Cameron Davis T48 – Travelers Championship (PGA) MC – U.S. Open (MAJ) T50 – the Memorial Tournament (PGA) T56 – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA) MC – PGA Championship (MAJ)

2023: Rickie F owler T13 – Travelers Championship (PGA) T5 – U.S. Open (MAJ) T9 – the Memorial Tournament (PGA) T6 – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA) MC – PGA Championship (MAJ)

2022: Tony Finau WON – 3M Open (PGA) T28 – The Open Championship (MAJ) T13 – Travelers Championship (PGA) MC – U.S. Open (MAJ) 2 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)

2021: Cameron Davis MC – the Memorial Tournament (PGA) T45 – Charles Schwab Challenge (PGA) T59 – PGA Championship (MAJ) T26 – Wells Fargo Championship (PGA) MC – Valspar Championship (PGA)



Rocket Classic - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event

2025: Aldrich Potgieter

Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club 2023 MC

2024: Cameron Davis

Rocket Mortgage Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club Detroit Golf Club Detroit Golf Club Detroit Golf Club Detroit Golf Club 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 T17 T14 WON MC MC

2023: Rickie Fowler

Rocket Mortgage Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club Detroit Golf Club Detroit Golf Club Detroit Golf Club 2022 2021 2020 2019 mc T32 T12 T46

2022: Tony Finau

Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club 2020 T53

2021: Cameron Davis

Rocket Mortgage Classic Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club Detroit Golf Club 2020 2019 MC MC

Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

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