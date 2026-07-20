July 20, 2026

Andy's MLB trade deadline tracker with ongoing updates for the 2026 MLB trade deadline. He analyzes trade rumors, MLB buyers/sellers, fantasy baseball impacts.

The MLB Trade Deadline is quickly approaching. On Monday, August 3 at 6:00 PM EST, the trade market will shut down as we approach the final stretch of the 2026 campaign.

With the deadline just around the corner, let's take a look at the latest news, rumors, and transactions that are relevant to fantasy baseball. Even though these trades are meant to benefit a team's pursuit of a World Series in "real baseball", they can greatly affect the fantasy landscape in the final months of the campaign.

Below, we will look at the latest relevant news surrounding the MLB trade deadline from reliable and credible sources. Scroll past the completed trades for the most recent rumors!

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MLB Trade Deadline Recent Moves

7/18: RHP Aaron Civale is being traded to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Aiden Moffett

Civale has made 15 starts (appeared in 16 games) for the Athletics this season and posted a hefty 5.42 ERA with a 1.62 WHIP. He has struck out just 58 hitters across 74 2/3 innings of work. Given his lack of success, Civale will likely be given occasional spot-starts while spending most of his time in a long relief role.

However, given Chicago's lack of current pitching depth, Civale could see valuable innings in the rotation in the short-term. Due to his lack of strikeout upside and weak results, he should be left on the waiver wire in all standard leagues.

7/16: OF Robert Hassell III is being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.

Hassell is a former top prospect who never found his footing in the major leagues. He joined the Padres with the 18th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut in 2025 with the Nationals, where he posted a .223/.257/.315 line with a .572 OPS. He is expected to serve as a depth outfielder in Pittsburgh and can carry minimal fantasy value.

7/15: RHP Lance McCullers Jr., LHP Colton Gordon, and cash considerations are being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfield prospect Jadyn Fielder.

With Brandon Woodruff set to miss the remainder of the season and Kyle Harrison on the 15-day IL and slated for a lengthy absence, McCullers gives the Brewers some stable pitching depth in the rotation. For now, he is only worth a look in deeper 15+ team leagues as a streaming option.

7/14: OF Jahmai Jones is being traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations.

Jones appeared in 57 games for the Detroit Tigers during the first half of the campaign and posted a modest .137/.219/.221 line with a .440 OPS. With Boston, fantasy managers should expect the 28-year-old to see occasional starts against opposing left-handed pitchers in the outfield or at the designated hitter spot. Given his lack of projected at-bats, this trade does not increase his fantasy value in any prominent way for those in standard 12-team formats.

Latest MLB Trade Deadline Rumors

7/19: The New York Yankees are planning to use top outfield prospect Spencer Jones and switch-hitter Jasson Dominguez as the two "key" pieces to acquire an asset at the deadline, according to Francys Romero.

7/19: Per Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the Athletics have begun to receive offers on their outfielders. Morosi noted that a potential scenario would be the Athletics trading one of the young outfielders in hopes of improving their pitching.

7/19: According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Braves are viewing a playoff starter and high-leverage reliever as the priority but are open to "anything" to improve this team for a deep playoff run.

7/19: The Pittsburgh Pirates plan to be "aggressive" at the deadline bout only if they can acquire pieces without increasing their payroll, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

7/19: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to acquire a setup man to pair with Jhoan Duran ahead of the deadline, according to Bob Nightengale.

7/18: Per Trent Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosencrans of The Athletic, the Cincinnati Reds are "open for business " for buyers at the trade deadline. The Reds will focus on moving players on expiring contracts such as Brady Singer, Eugenio Suarez, Nathaniel Lowe and Tyler Stephenson. However, they are open to adding MLB talent in return to improve their roster for the 2027 campaign, in hopes of avoiding a true rebuild.

7/18: According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Yankees are not expected to prioritize an upgrade at shortstop ahead of the trade deadline. Instead, they will continue to rely on Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero to share time with top prospect George Lombard Jr. waiting in the wings at Triple-A.

7/18: According to Bill Madden of The Daily News, San Diego Padres star closer Mason Miller is expected to draw massive interest on the trade market if the Padres were to shop him. Currently, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Chicago White Sox have been linked as potential suitors.

7/18: Madden also reported that a "right-handed hitting catcher" remains the priority for the New York Yankees given the lack of production that Austin Wells has given them behind the dish.

7/18: While the Mets are expected to be active sellers at the deadline, it is "very unlikely" they enter serious offers for star shortstop Francisco Lindor, according to Jon Heyman.

7/18: According to The Athletic, Washington Nationals' first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. is expected to receive interest at the deadline. Garcia has turned in a massive bounce-back season in 2026, posting a .284/.317/.554 line with 2o home runs, a stark jump from the 18 home runs he hit in all of the 2025 season with a much lower .252 AVG.

7/18: The Chicago Cubs are reportedly actively seeking pitching ahead of the trade deadline as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer recently stated that "You never have enough." This statement comes with several key pitchers on the shelf, including Cade Horton, Ben Brown, Justin Steele, Edward Cabrera, and top closer Daniel Palencia.

7/17: According to sources from MLB.com, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be quite active in search of bullpen depth ahead of the deadline. This was already expected to be a major need, but following Brad Keller's recent UCL tear, the Phillies will need significant depth in this bullpen alongside star closer Jhoan Duran to compete for a World Series.

7/16: Per Chelsea Janes of SNY, the New York Mets are expected to be very active at the trade deadline and will take calls on all players except "Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and the obvious, Juan Soto."

7/16: While Clay Holmes has been linked to several contenders, Holmes is reportedly open to signing an extension with the Mets, according to sources from The Athletic.

Catcher:

Hunter Goodman, Ryan Jeffers, Victor Caratini, Tyler Stephenson

First Base:

Willson Contreras, Josh Bell, Nathaniel Lowe

Second Base:

Luis Arraez

Third Base:

Matt Chapman, Isaac Paredes, Eugenio Suarez

Shortstop:

Jeremy Pena, CJ Abrams

Outfield:

Byron Buxton, Jung Hoo Lee, Seiya Suzuki, Mickey Moniak, Taylor Ward, Jarren Duran, Trevor Larnach, Lars Nootbaar, Jo Adell, Jake McCarthy, Luis Robert Jr., Spencer Jones, Jasson Dominguez

Designated Hitter:

Jorge Soler

Starting Pitcher:

Tarik Skubal, Joe Ryan, Reid Detmers, Casey Mize, Sonny Gray, Jose Soriano, Sandy Alcantara, Foster Griffin, Michael Wacha, Robbie Ray, Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Trevor Rogers, Luis Castillo, Seth Lugo, Brady Singer

Relief Pitcher:

Mason Miller, Aroldis Chapman, Luke Weaver, Josh Hader, Garrett Whitlock, Yennier Cano, Pete Fairbanks, Anthony Bender, A.J. Minter, Brooks Raley, Daniel Lynch IV, Riley O'Brien, Caleb Kilian, Kirby Yates, Sam Bachman, Ryan Zeferjahn, Kenley Jansen, Bryan Abreu, Andrew Kittredge

Which Teams Are Buyers Or Sellers At The MLB Trade Deadline?

AL EAST:

Baltimore Orioles: Sell

Boston Red Sox: Light Buy?

New York Yankees: Buy

Tampa Bay Rays: Buy

Toronto Blue Jays: Light Buy?

AL CENTRAL:

Chicago White Sox: Buy

Cleveland Guardians: Light Buy?

Detroit Tigers: Unknown

Kansas City Royals: Sell

Minnesota Twins: Light Buy?

AL WEST:

Athletics: Sell

Houston Astros: Unknown

Los Angeles Angels: Sell

Seattle Mariners: Buy

Texas Rangers: Buy

NL EAST:

Atlanta Braves: Buy

Miami Marlins: Light Buy?

New York Mets: Sell

Philadelphia Phillies: Buy

Washington Nationals: Sell

NL CENTRAL:

Chicago Cubs: Buy

Cincinnati Reds: Sell

Milwaukee Brewers: Buy

Pittsburgh Pirates: Light Buy?

St. Louis Cardinals: Light Buy?

NL WEST:

Arizona Diamondbacks: Sell

Colorado Rockies: Sell

Los Angeles Dodgers: Buy

San Diego Padres: Sell

San Francisco Giants: Sell

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