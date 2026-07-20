👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

2026 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker and Updates: Fantasy Baseball Risers, Fallers

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Mason Miller - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Andy's MLB trade deadline tracker with ongoing updates for the 2026 MLB trade deadline. He analyzes trade rumors, MLB buyers/sellers, fantasy baseball impacts.

In This Article hide
MLB Trade Deadline Recent Moves
Latest MLB Trade Deadline Rumors
Fantasy Impact Trade Candidates By Position
Which Teams Are Buyers Or Sellers At The MLB Trade Deadline?
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The MLB Trade Deadline is quickly approaching. On Monday, August 3 at 6:00 PM EST, the trade market will shut down as we approach the final stretch of the 2026 campaign.

With the deadline just around the corner, let's take a look at the latest news, rumors, and transactions that are relevant to fantasy baseball. Even though these trades are meant to benefit a team's pursuit of a World Series in "real baseball", they can greatly affect the fantasy landscape in the final months of the campaign.

Below, we will look at the latest relevant news surrounding the MLB trade deadline from reliable and credible sources. Scroll past the completed trades for the most recent rumors!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

MLB Trade Deadline Recent Moves

7/18: RHP Aaron Civale is being traded to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Aiden Moffett

Civale has made 15 starts (appeared in 16 games) for the Athletics this season and posted a hefty 5.42 ERA with a 1.62 WHIP. He has struck out just 58 hitters across 74 2/3 innings of work. Given his lack of success, Civale will likely be given occasional spot-starts while spending most of his time in a long relief role.

However, given Chicago's lack of current pitching depth, Civale could see valuable innings in the rotation in the short-term. Due to his lack of strikeout upside and weak results, he should be left on the waiver wire in all standard leagues.

7/16: OF Robert Hassell III is being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.

Hassell is a former top prospect who never found his footing in the major leagues. He joined the Padres with the 18th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut in 2025 with the Nationals, where he posted a .223/.257/.315 line with a .572 OPS. He is expected to serve as a depth outfielder in Pittsburgh and can carry minimal fantasy value.

7/15: RHP Lance McCullers Jr., LHP Colton Gordon, and cash considerations are being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfield prospect Jadyn Fielder.

With Brandon Woodruff set to miss the remainder of the season and Kyle Harrison on the 15-day IL and slated for a lengthy absence, McCullers gives the Brewers some stable pitching depth in the rotation. For now, he is only worth a look in deeper 15+ team leagues as a streaming option.

7/14: OF Jahmai Jones is being traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations.

Jones appeared in 57 games for the Detroit Tigers during the first half of the campaign and posted a modest .137/.219/.221 line with a .440 OPS. With Boston, fantasy managers should expect the 28-year-old to see occasional starts against opposing left-handed pitchers in the outfield or at the designated hitter spot. Given his lack of projected at-bats, this trade does not increase his fantasy value in any prominent way for those in standard 12-team formats.

 

Latest MLB Trade Deadline Rumors

7/19: The New York Yankees are planning to use top outfield prospect Spencer Jones and switch-hitter Jasson Dominguez as the two "key" pieces to acquire an asset at the deadline, according to Francys Romero.

7/19: Per Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the Athletics have begun to receive offers on their outfielders. Morosi noted that a potential scenario would be the Athletics trading one of the young outfielders in hopes of improving their pitching.

7/19: According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Braves are viewing a playoff starter and high-leverage reliever as the priority but are open to "anything" to improve this team for a deep playoff run.

7/19: The Pittsburgh Pirates plan to be "aggressive" at the deadline bout only if they can acquire pieces without increasing their payroll, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

7/19: The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to acquire a setup man to pair with Jhoan Duran ahead of the deadline, according to Bob Nightengale.

7/18: Per Trent Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosencrans of The Athletic, the Cincinnati Reds are "open for business " for buyers at the trade deadline. The Reds will focus on moving players on expiring contracts such as Brady Singer, Eugenio Suarez, Nathaniel Lowe and Tyler Stephenson. However, they are open to adding MLB talent in return to improve their roster for the 2027 campaign, in hopes of avoiding a true rebuild.

7/18: According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Yankees are not expected to prioritize an upgrade at shortstop ahead of the trade deadline. Instead, they will continue to rely on Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero to share time with top prospect George Lombard Jr. waiting in the wings at Triple-A.

7/18: According to Bill Madden of The Daily News, San Diego Padres star closer Mason Miller is expected to draw massive interest on the trade market if the Padres were to shop him. Currently, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Chicago White Sox have been linked as potential suitors.

7/18: Madden also reported that a "right-handed hitting catcher" remains the priority for the New York Yankees given the lack of production that Austin Wells has given them behind the dish.

7/18: While the Mets are expected to be active sellers at the deadline, it is "very unlikely" they enter serious offers for star shortstop Francisco Lindor, according to Jon Heyman.

7/18: According to The Athletic, Washington Nationals' first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. is expected to receive interest at the deadline. Garcia has turned in a massive bounce-back season in 2026, posting a .284/.317/.554 line with 2o home runs, a stark jump from the 18 home runs he hit in all of the 2025 season with a much lower .252 AVG.

7/18: The Chicago Cubs are reportedly actively seeking pitching ahead of the trade deadline as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer recently stated that "You never have enough." This statement comes with several key pitchers on the shelf, including Cade Horton, Ben Brown, Justin Steele, Edward Cabrera, and top closer Daniel Palencia.

7/17: According to sources from MLB.com, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be quite active in search of bullpen depth ahead of the deadline. This was already expected to be a major need, but following Brad Keller's recent UCL tear, the Phillies will need significant depth in this bullpen alongside star closer Jhoan Duran to compete for a World Series.

7/16: Per Chelsea Janes of SNY, the New York Mets are expected to be very active at the trade deadline and will take calls on all players except "Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and the obvious, Juan Soto."

7/16: While Clay Holmes has been linked to several contenders, Holmes is reportedly open to signing an extension with the Mets, according to sources from The Athletic.

 

Fantasy Impact Trade Candidates By Position

Catcher:
Hunter Goodman, Ryan Jeffers, Victor Caratini, Tyler Stephenson

First Base:
Willson Contreras, Josh Bell, Nathaniel Lowe

Second Base:
Luis Arraez

Third Base:
Matt Chapman, Isaac Paredes, Eugenio Suarez

Shortstop:
Jeremy Pena, CJ Abrams

Outfield:
Byron Buxton, Jung Hoo Lee, Seiya Suzuki, Mickey Moniak, Taylor Ward, Jarren Duran, Trevor Larnach, Lars Nootbaar, Jo Adell, Jake McCarthy, Luis Robert Jr., Spencer Jones, Jasson Dominguez

Designated Hitter:
Jorge Soler

Starting Pitcher:
Tarik Skubal, Joe Ryan, Reid Detmers, Casey Mize, Sonny Gray, Jose Soriano, Sandy Alcantara, Foster Griffin, Michael Wacha, Robbie Ray, Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Trevor Rogers, Luis Castillo, Seth Lugo, Brady Singer

Relief Pitcher:
Mason Miller, Aroldis Chapman, Luke Weaver, Josh Hader, Garrett Whitlock, Yennier Cano, Pete Fairbanks, Anthony Bender, A.J. Minter, Brooks Raley, Daniel Lynch IV, Riley O'Brien, Caleb Kilian, Kirby Yates, Sam Bachman, Ryan Zeferjahn, Kenley Jansen, Bryan Abreu, Andrew Kittredge

 

Which Teams Are Buyers Or Sellers At The MLB Trade Deadline?

AL EAST:

  • Baltimore Orioles: Sell
  • Boston Red Sox: Light Buy?
  • New York Yankees: Buy
  • Tampa Bay Rays: Buy
  • Toronto Blue Jays: Light Buy?

AL CENTRAL:

  • Chicago White Sox: Buy
  • Cleveland Guardians: Light Buy?
  • Detroit Tigers: Unknown
  • Kansas City Royals: Sell
  • Minnesota Twins: Light Buy?

AL WEST:

  • Athletics: Sell
  • Houston Astros: Unknown
  • Los Angeles Angels: Sell
  • Seattle Mariners: Buy
  • Texas Rangers: Buy

NL EAST:

  • Atlanta Braves: Buy
  • Miami Marlins: Light Buy?
  • New York Mets: Sell
  • Philadelphia Phillies: Buy
  • Washington Nationals: Sell

NL CENTRAL:

  • Chicago Cubs: Buy
  • Cincinnati Reds: Sell
  • Milwaukee Brewers: Buy
  • Pittsburgh Pirates: Light Buy?
  • St. Louis Cardinals: Light Buy?

NL WEST:

  • Arizona Diamondbacks: Sell
  • Colorado Rockies: Sell
  • Los Angeles Dodgers: Buy
  • San Diego Padres: Sell
  • San Francisco Giants: Sell

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/20/26)
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/20-7/26)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/20-7/26)
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Mon, 7/20



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Cedric Coward

Drills Five Threes in Summer League Title Loss
Yaxel Lendeborg

Takes Home Summer League Championship MVP
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jonathan Kuminga Emerging as a Cavaliers Sign-and-Trade Target
P.J. Washington

Emerges in Lakers-Mavericks Trade Framework
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Lingers on the Market as Teams Wait on LeBron
Hunter Goodman

Crushes Three Homers, Up to 30 on the Season
Tucker Kraft

Won't Divulge the Plans for Early Participation in Training Camp
Cam Skattebo

"Perfectly Fine" After Awkward Landing on Surgically Repaired Ankle
Corbin Carroll

Day-to-Day With Hyperextended Elbow
Hugo González

Celtics Happy With Hugo Gonzalez's Offseason Development
Dion Brown

Posts Triple-Double in Summer League Win
Ryan Nembhard

Moves to Atlanta
Zaccharie Risacher

Shipped to Dallas
Luguentz Dort

Hawks Acquire Luguentz Dort in Three-Team Deal
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected Back on the Mound for "Some Time"
Bobby Witt Jr.

Out on Sunday With Back Tightness
Ashton Jeanty

An Improved Offensive Environment Could Make Ashton Jeanty a League-Winner
Jacob deGrom

Cleared to Start on Monday Against White Sox
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Make his Start on Wednesday
Cameron Carr

Goes Cold in Lakers' Semifinal Loss
Jayden Reed

a Potential Draft Steal if He Can Find an Expanded Role
Yaxel Lendeborg

Does It All in Warriors' Win Over the Lakers
Kyrie Irving

Mavericks Rebuff Trade Interest in Kyrie Irving
Jalen Duren

Pistons Eyeing a Max Extension for Jalen Duren
NBA

Olympiacos Eyes Jalen Wilson in Free Agency
NBA

LeBron James Set to Reveal His Next Team Soon
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Emerges as a Grizzlies Buyout Candidate
Moussa Cisse

Mavericks Match Knicks' Offer Sheet to Keep Moussa Cisse
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Otto Lopez

Suffers Finger Injury on Saturday
Cameron Boozer

Posts a Double-Double in Grizzlies' Semifinal Win
Cedric Coward

Sends Memphis to the Summer League Final
Nate Ament

Fills Stat Sheet in Bucks' Summer League Win
MLB

Dodgers-Yankees Game Postponed on Saturday
Kyle Bradish

Orioles Agree With Kyle Bradish on Five-Year Extension
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Reinstated and Starting on Saturday
Brice Turang

Scratched With Sore Foot on Saturday
Jacob Misiorowski

Returning Tuesday Against Mets
Brandon Woodruff

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Mason Miller

Could Become Yankees Top Trade Target
Juan Soto

Back in Saturday's Lineup Against Phillies
Romeo Doubs

an Undervalued High-Floor Receiver in 2026 Drafts
Jaydon Blue

to Battle for an Important Insurance Role
Tyjae Spears

Entering a Make-or-Break Season for Fantasy
Jeremiyah Love

History Suggests Jeremiyah Love Could Be a Top Fantasy Finisher as a Rookie
Jamie Drysdale

Signs Four-Year, $26 Million Contract With Flyers
Kirby Dach

Canadiens Bring Back Kirby Dach on One-Year Deal
Connor McMichael

Blues Sign Connor McMichael to Six-Year, $40 Million Deal
New York Mets

MLB Shuts Down Mets A.I. Pitching Program
Rashod Bateman

Still Considered a Starter in Baltimore
Pat Freiermuth

Could Have a Bigger Role for Steelers in 2026
Jacob deGrom

Likely to Return to the Rotation Next Week
Will Smith

Shut Down Again With More Neck Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Expect Shohei Ohtani to Pitch on Wednesday Against Philadelphia
Brandon Woodruff

"Outlook Isn't Good"
MLB

Friday's Game Between Guardians-Pirates Postponed
Brian Thomas Jr.

is Capable of Outperforming His Current Redraft ADP
CFB

Could Keelon Russell Be Sleeper Heisman Contender?
CFB

Duce Robinson Eyeing Florida State Turnaround
CFB

Jayden Maiava Due for Career Year?
CFB

Texas Tech Inks Deal with Galaxy on Stadium Naming Rights
CFB

North Carolina Quarterback Competition a "50-50 Battle"
CFB

Christopher Vizzina, Tait Reynolds Competing for QB1 Job at Clemson
CFB

Five-Star Receiver Monshun Sales Commits To Indiana
Makai Lemon

"Feeling Great", "100 Percent" Ready for Camp
Isaiah Likely

Showing Strong Connection With New Quarterback
Drake Maye

Building Chemistry With New Wideout Quickly
Dricus Du Plessis

A Favorite At UFC Oklahoma
Kamaru Usman

Returns At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jared Cannonier

In Dire Need Of Victory
Mitch Ramirez

Looks For His First UFC Win
Chase Hooper

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Remains One of the Safest Picks in the First Round of 2026 Drafts
Aaron Donald

a "Real Possibility" to Return to the Rams
Lamar Jackson

Dynasty Value on the Rise with New Coaching Staff in Baltimore?
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. a Potential Quarterback Sleeper with Change of Scenery
CFB

Cole Ballard Projected to Win Kansas QB1 Job
CFB

Is Dave Aranda on the Hottest Seat in the Country?
CFB

DeAndre Moore Jr. Due for Breakout with Colorado?
CFB

Austin Romaine Stepping in for Jacob Rodriguez at Texas Tech
Alvin Kamara

Saints to Pay Alvin Kamara a $6 Million Base Salary in 2026
CFB

Kaelan Chudzinski Out for 2026 Season with Achilles Injury
NYR

Rangers Sign Alberts Smits to Entry-Level Contract
DET

Steve Yzerman Steps Down as GM of Red Wings
Nicholas Robertson

Inks Two-Year Contract With Penguins
Cole Perfetti

Agrees to Five-Year Contract With Jets
NJ

Anthony Mantha Joins Devils on Two-Year Deal
Trevor Zegras

Signs Four-Year Extension With Flyers
Patrick Mahomes

' Goal is to Play in Week 1
Brandon Aiyuk

has Scared Teams Like Washington
George Pickens

Will Officially Play on Francise Tag in 2026
CFB

Breakouts from Cam Ward, Carson Beck Led Darian Mensah to Miami
CFB

Former Penn State Running Back Tikey Hayes Joining Nebraska Program
CFB

AJ Surace Trending Toward Being Rutgers Starting Quarterback
CFB

KJ Jackson Favored to Win Arkansas QB1 Job?
CFB

Blaze Berlowitz to be Vanderbilt's Week 1 Starting Quarterback?
Robert MacIntyre

Building Momentum Heading Into The Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Keep Breakout Season Rolling
Justin Thomas

Searching for Breakthrough at The Open
Adam Scott

a Risky Value Play at The Open
Collin Morikawa

Elite Ball-Striking Could Shine at The Open
Brooks Koepka

Hoping to Regain Form at The Open
Tyrrell Hatton

Carrying Momentum Into The Open
Tommy Fleetwood

Brings Elite Form to The Open
Patrick Cantlay

Offers High-End Value at The Open
Cameron Young

Searching for Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Misses First Cut of 2026
Justin Rose

Finding Form Heading to Open Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Returns to Action For Open Championship
Si Woo Kim

Flashes Early-Season Form Heading to Open Championship
Viktor Hovland

Playing Well Heading to Open Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Continues Proving He Can Compete On The PGA Tour
Bryson DeChambeau

Seeks Redemption at Open Championship
Ludvig Aberg

Needs Bounce-Back After Missed Cut at Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele

is Perhaps as Close to Being a Full Fade as He's Ever Been
Patrick Reed

Set to Have a More Productive Open Championship
Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

2026 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/20/26)
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/20-7/26)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (7/20-7/26)