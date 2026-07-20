Trey Murphy III's Trade Market Hangs on a Big Domino
Trey Murphy III remains on the trade block, but the market has quieted. The Athletic's John Hollinger reports that the chatter has cooled and may not pick back up until LeBron James chooses a team and the rest of the dominoes fall. New Orleans, coming off a 26-56 season, is reportedly asking for around three first-round picks. That steep price has kept Detroit, Golden State, and Cleveland interested without getting a deal done. Murphy holds fantasy value wherever he ends up. He posted career highs last season with 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 37.9 percent from deep and 88.6 percent from the line. A move into a clear-usage role, such as next to Cade Cunningham in Detroit, could raise his ceiling, while staying in New Orleans keeps him the team's top option. The one caveat is durability, since he has played just 57, 53, and 66 games over the past three seasons. Draft him as a mid-round building block and watch where he lands.
Source: John Hollinger
Source: John Hollinger