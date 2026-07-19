Cam Skattebo "Perfectly Fine" After Awkward Landing on Surgically Repaired Ankle
Cam Skattebo (ankle) said he's "perfectly fine" after failing to land a backflip and appearing to land awkwardly on his surgically repaired right ankle during an appearance at Fanatics Fest on Saturday, according to ESPN. Skattebo said he's good and also promised to "not hurt myself before the season." The 24-year-old former fourth-rounder out of Arizona State last year had 101 rushing attempts for 410 yards and five touchdowns, adding 24 catches for 207 yards and another two scores through the air as a rookie in 2025 before suffering a gruesome season-ending dislocated right ankle and open tibia fracture in Week 8 against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the rough injury last year, Skattebo has made excellent progress in the offseason and is on track to be a full-go for training camp this summer as he heads into his second NFL season. Tyrone Tracy Jr. remains in New York's backfield for 2026, but as long as he's healthy, Skattebo figures to be the favorite for backfield touches in what should be a more ground-focused approach with new head coach John Harbaugh in town. The injury risk is real with Skattebo, but he should be a strong RB2 with upside for fantasy purposes if he can stay healthy in Year 2.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com