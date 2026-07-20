Zachariah Branch Brings More Dynasty Appeal Than Immediate Redraft Value
Zachariah Branch has the speed to make Atlanta find room for him. How much room, and how soon, is the harder part. The Falcons selected Branch 79th overall after he set a Georgia single-season record with 81 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns. Much of his work came after the catch, and he also returned punts and kickoffs. Atlanta can manufacture touches for him. Branch offered a glimpse at minicamp when he took a quick screen about 55 yards for a touchdown, though one spring play does not settle anything. Drake London is the clear No. 1 receiver. Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus bring enough experience to enter camp ahead of Branch for the next two spots, while Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts will remain heavily involved. The quarterback job is unsettled between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, too. Branch has a real chance to contribute early as a returner and on schemed touches. A dependable route load may take longer. He carries more appeal as a dynasty stash for rebuilders than as an immediate redraft option, but deep-league managers should keep his name nearby.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller