Cade Klubnik Will Have an Opportunity to Win the Backup QB Job
Cade Klubnik impressed the coaching staff during offseason workouts, figures to get plenty of reps during the preseason, and will have an opportunity to win the backup job and "perhaps lay the groundwork for late-season playing time," according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Klubnik's progress in the spring was impeded when he missed the last two weeks of practice with back tightness, but before that, he was doing "a really good job," according to head coach Aaron Glenn. The 22-year-old fourth-rounder out of Clemson will compete with Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook for the backup job behind veteran Geno Smith in training camp this summer. Jets coaches don't think Klubnik's mechanics need much work; he just needs experience. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich said Klubnik is "pretty charismatic" with "high emotional intelligence" and "natural leadership instincts." "He's got a good base, a good rhythm. He's got plenty good grip [on the ball], so there's not a lot of slipping in mid-motion. Those balls aren't coming unraveled when he throws it. He throws a nice, tight spiral," QBs coach Bill Musgrave said. Klubnik can be ignored in 2026 redraft leagues, and he'll be a developmental QB to stash in dynasty/keeper formats.
Source: ESPN New York - Rich Cimini
Source: ESPN New York - Rich Cimini