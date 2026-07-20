Kenny Gainwell Can Establish a Meaningful Role in the Early Days of Training Camp
Kenny Gainwell led the Pittsburgh Steelers with 73 receptions in 2025 on his way to an RB20 finish, and in signing a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, he inherits a role that saw Rachaad White average nearly 56 targets per year over the past four seasons. After splitting the Steelers' backfield with do-it-all back Jaylen Warren, he will now form a tandem with third-year pro Bucky Irving, another player capable of contributing both on the ground and through the air. Irving struggled through an injury-marred sophomore campaign and was not present for minicamp as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. The expectation is that he will return at some point during training camp, but with his timeline still not fully clear, Gainwell could have the opportunity to build an early chemistry with the first-team offense when padded practices commence at the end of the month. At RotoBaller's RB36, Gainwell's standalone receiving work will keep him in the weekly flex conversation, but if at any point he's tasked with handling a larger role, he could prove to be a steal in 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller