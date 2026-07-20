Carnell Tate Has a Path to Early Dynasty Production
Carnell Tate may not need the usual rookie waiting period. Tennessee selected him fourth overall after he caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games at Ohio State. The spring did nothing to cool expectations. Tate made 17 catches across seven practices open to reporters, flashed on contested balls, and impressed offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with how quickly he absorbed the playbook. There is competition for targets. Wan'Dale Robinson finished the offseason program with momentum, Calvin Ridley remains in the room, and second-year receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor are still part of the plan. Tate will not be handed a massive role immediately. He should not need one to show why Tennessee invested the fourth pick in him. At 6-foot-2 and 192 pounds, he gives Cam Ward a polished outside target with strong ball skills and room to grow alongside the second-year quarterback. RotoBaller ranks Tate second among 2026 rookies. Rebuilders can wait on the ceiling, while contenders may get usable weeks much sooner than they would from most 21-year-old receivers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller