Shohei Ohtani Not Expected Back on the Mound for "Some Time"
Shohei Ohtani (knee) to be back on the mound as a pitcher for "some time," according to Jack Harris of The California Post. "The benefits just don't seem to outweigh the cost at this time of the season," manager Dave Roberts said. The Dodgers already announced that Ohtani will not make his next scheduled start on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, and it's unclear when the talented Japanese sensation will get back on the mound. The four-time MVP felt discomfort in his bothersome left knee while playing catch this weekend. The good news is that the two-way All-Star will continue to serve as the designated hitter in the Dodgers' lineup. Ohtani hasn't made a pitching start since July 3 due to a knee problem that originally surfaced in mid-June. The 32-year-old received a lubricant injection in his knee last Sunday, but it apparently hasn't done enough to get him past the hump. Roberts said he fully expects Ohtani to pitch again this year and described the current layoff as more of a precaution. L.A.'s big lead in the National League West definitely has played a part in the Dodgers' cautious approach. Unfortunately for fantasy managers who have Ohtani rostered as a pitcher, it might be a while until he makes another start.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris