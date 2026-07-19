Randy Vasquez is Activated off Injured List
Randy Vasquez (ankle) was activated off the 15-day Injured List on Sunday. Vasquez is back after landing on the IL on July 3 due to a right ankle bruise. The expectation is that Vasquez will start either Monday or Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves. This season, Vasquez owns a 4.71 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, and a 60/27 K/BB ratio across 17 games (16 starts). In a corresponding move, right-hander Jhony Brito was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Before landing on the shelf, Vasquez allowed 14 earned runs over his last three outings. There is some deep league value for fantasy managers seeking pitching help, but Vasquez isn't a must-have player.
Source: San Diego Padres
Source: San Diego Padres