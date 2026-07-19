Jackson Merrill Snaps Slump With Two Homers, Four RBI Against KC
Jackson Merrill helped the Padres avoid a three-game sweep in Kansas City on Sunday against the Royals with a monster performance in the team's 19-2 rout at Kauffman Stadium. Kelly went 4-for-6 at the plate with two home runs, four RBI, a stolen base, and a strikeout to boost his season batting average to .221 and his OPS to .640. It was the 23-year-old's first four-hit game and two-homer outing of the year, which was a nice way for him to snap an 0-for-13 slump offensively. With the stolen base, Merrill also reached the 20-steal mark for the first time in his career. Merrill has mostly been a speed asset in fantasy in what has otherwise been a disappointing third year in the majors. After the strong performance on Sunday against the Royals, Merrill is now slashing .221/.277/.363 with 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 45 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases across his 407 plate appearances. The Padres and fantasy managers are really hoping that his Sunday outburst will get him rolling for the rest of the second half of the season.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com