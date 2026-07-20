Shane Drohan Has Pitched His Way Into 12-Team Leagues
Shane Drohan settled down after a three-run second inning on Saturday, July 18, and ended up striking out a career-high nine over six frames against Miami. He earned his fifth win and now carries a 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts in 76 innings. That is a lot more than streamer-only production. Drohan has started seven straight games, and Milwaukee has every reason to keep him there after Brandon Woodruff's season-ending shoulder surgery. The underlying numbers are holding up, too, with a 3.31 expected ERA, 24.0% strikeout rate, and 6.6% walk rate. A 37% roster rate on Yahoo still leaves him available in plenty of leagues. RotoBaller has Drohan in the 12-team range, and the ratios, strikeouts, and steadier rotation path make him worth holding rather than cycling back onto the wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller