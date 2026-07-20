Yainer Diaz Heating Up, Re-Emerging as a Top Waiver-Wire Target
Yainer Diaz is hitting .242/.267/.393 with six home runs, 23 RBI, and 19 runs scored. The 27-year-old got off to a rough start to the season, hitting .238 with two home runs across 106 plate appearances before being placed on the injured list in early May with an oblique injury. However, Diaz has been heating up since returning from the IL in mid-June. Across his last 81 trips to the plate, Diaz is hitting .247 with home runs and nine RBI. Diaz owns just a 32% hard-hit rate this season, but he owns a career 43.4% hard-hit rate across nearly 1,800 MLB plate appearances. He also limits his swing-and-miss, as he's struck out in just 16% of his plate appearances in 2026. Fantasy managers in search of some upside at the catcher position may want to consider targeting Diaz on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller