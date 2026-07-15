Patrick Cantlay Offers High-End Value at The Open

Jul 15, 2026, 9:25 AM ET
Patrick Cantlay carded an opening-round 65 at the Scottish Open, but struggled on Friday, shooting a 74 to miss the cut. He now turns to The Open Championship, where he will be making his Royal Birkdale debut. Success here will rely on precision off the tee, elite approach play, and strong putting on the small 5,200-square-foot greens. Cantlay ranks 29th in strokes gained off the tee (+0.361 per round), 32nd on approach (+0.375), 90th in putting (-0.043), and 45th in driving accuracy. His Open Championship record is respectable yet unexciting, with three top-25 finishes and two missed cuts in seven appearances. At just $7,000 on DraftKings, Cantlay stands out as one of the best values in the field and deserves strong consideration for DFS lineups.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour