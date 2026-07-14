AJ Dybantsa Shut Down for Rest of Summer League
AJ Dybantsa has been shut down for the remainder of Las Vegas Summer League, along with second-year wings Will Riley and Tre Johnson, The Athletic's Josh Robbins reports. The move is precautionary rather than injury-related, following the standard script for a healthy No. 1 pick. The BYU product averaged 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in two games, defending well enough to post eight combined steals and blocks. He went 1-for-11 from three, so the jumper stays a question, but the rim pressure and free-throw volume are real. Dybantsa now waits until camp, where he'll compete for touches alongside Trae Young, Anthony Davis, Alexandre Sarr, and Kyshawn George. That's a crowded ladder for a rookie, and the usage split is the thing to watch.
Source: Josh Robbins
Source: Josh Robbins