Russell Westbrook Emerges as a Target for the Heat
Russell Westbrook, the New York Post's Stefan Bondy reports. Westbrook remains unsigned deep into the offseason, and the former MVP is generating interest as contenders round out their guard rotations. He stayed productive with Sacramento last season, averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in 29.0 minutes, though his 33.8 percent clip from three continues to cloud his fit on a spacing-dependent roster. Should he land in Miami, Westbrook would be a bench ball-handler in a Giannis Antetokounmpo-led rotation, a complementary role that would trim his usage and cap his fantasy ceiling well below his Kings workload.
Source: Stefan Bondy
Source: Stefan Bondy