Chase Burns to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
Chase Burns (groin) will not pitch in Tuesday's All-Star Game due to right-groin tightness, according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. The 23-year-old reported the injury to manager Terry Francona on Friday. "He just said, 'I am just worried about doing something I shouldn't do,'" Francona said. Burns hurt his groin covering home plate on a wild pitch last Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning, but he stayed in the game and finished with 106 pitches through only five innings. The hard-throwing right-hander allowed a career-high six walks in that outing, but he said he didn't feel anything wrong while on the mound. It remains to be seen if Burns will be ready to roll for Cincy's starting rotation to begin the second half of the season, but it doesn't sound like his groin injury is serious enough to send him to the injured list. The former second overall pick from Wake Forest University in 2024 has been excellent in his first full year in the majors, going 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA (3.40 FIP) and 1.11 WHIP with 118 strikeouts and 37 walks in 102 2/3 frames over 18 starts.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Sheldon
Source: MLB.com - Mark Sheldon