Yoendrys Gomez a Long-Term Saves Source Off Waivers?
Yoendrys Gomez picked up his 11th save Saturday, working around a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth against the Angels. He has yet to blow a save and owns a 1.71 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP over 26 1/3 innings since coming over from Tampa Bay. Despite all that, Gomez is rostered in only 28% of Yahoo leagues. Minnesota has stopped short of naming one permanent closer, but Gomez is getting most of the chances. Andrew Morris earned a two-inning save Sunday after Gomez threw 18 pitches the previous night, so this is not a completely exclusive arrangement. The larger concern is a modest 38:20 strikeout-to-walk ratio through 43 2/3 innings overall. Saves carry the profile. RotoBaller recommends Gomez in 12-team leagues, and managers short in that category should treat him as more than a short-term stream.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller