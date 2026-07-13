Kerry Carpenter a Power Threat Worth Adding?
Kerry Carpenter reached the break at .222/.297/.458 with 13 home runs and 36 RBI in 203 at-bats. July did him no favors. He went 3-for-24 without an extra-base hit and struck out 11 times, which helps explain why he is still only 38% rostered on Yahoo. There is enough thump here to live with the rough average, at least when Detroit is facing a right-hander. Carpenter has hit all 13 of his homers in those matchups, backed by a 90.6 mph average exit velocity, 48.5% hard-hit rate, and 11.4% barrel rate. Lefties are another story. He has seen only 24 plate appearances against them and may not start. RotoBaller puts Carpenter 39th for Week 16, in the 12-team range. Managers who can move him in and out of the lineup should get more than enough home-run help to justify the spot.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller