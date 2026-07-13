Liam Doyle Punches Out Two in Futures Game, Emerging as Potential Late-Season Call-Up?

Jul 13, 2026, 10:33 AM ET

St. Louis Cardinals top pitching prospect Liam Doyle appeared in a relief role during the Futures Game. Doyle tossed an inning where he struck out two hitters and served up two free passes. He did not allow a run. Doyle was selected by the Cardinals with the No. 5 overall pick in last year's MLB Draft and has spent the 2026 season at Double-A. While he has struggled at times, the former Tennessee Volunteer has begun to find his footing and is putting himself in position for a late-season call-up. Over his last two Double-A starts, Doyle has logged 8 2/3 innings with two earned runs and an 11:6 K:BB. His command has been an issue this season, but he has managed to strike out 75 hitters in just 56 frames. If he can carry this success into the early part of the second half, a late-season cup of coffee with the MLB roster will not be out of the question.