Walker Jenkins a Must-Stash With MLB Debut Approaching?
Walker Jenkins has been very productive in his return to Triple-A. The team's top-ranked prospect missed time this season due to a shoulder injury but has quickly put himself back on the stash radar since being cleared to return. Over his last 13 contests with St. Paul, the former fifth overall pick has posted an elite .314/.364/.529 line with a .893 OPS. During this stretch, the 21-year-old has hit four doubles, gone deep once and chipped in two stolen bases. This surge is worth emphasizing as Jenkins carried a much lower .256/.296/.389 line with just two round-trippers over the first 25 games of the Triple-A regular season. With the Twins sitting outside the current playoff picture, they could look to sell at the upcoming deadline, which would allow Jenkins to face minimal competition for second-half at-bats at the big-league level.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com