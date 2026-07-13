Zack Wheeler Continues to Pitch With a Chip on his Shoulder, Fans 10 on Sunday
Zack Wheeler had another dominant outing on Sunday in the team's 5-0 shutout win in Motown over the Detroit Tigers. Wheeler outdueled ace Tarik Skubal, tossing six shutout innings, allowing only two hits, walking two, and striking out 10 batters to lower his season ERA to 2.13 and pick up his 10th win of the 2026 season. After initially being a National League All-Star snub, the 36-year-old declined an invite and said that he wouldn't stand for being disrespected. Wheeler had been pitching well all year, but this seems to have really lit a fire under him, and he's now recorded double-digit strikeouts in his last three starts while fanning 34 hitters in 17 1/3 innings over that span. In addition to his sharp 2.13 ERA, Wheeler has a 0.89 WHIP with 108 strikeouts and only 22 innings over 15 starts and 93 innings in his 12th year in the league. The three-time All-Star has exceeded expectations after coming into the 2026 campaign as more of a question mark following thoracic outlet syndrome that shut him down early in 2025.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com