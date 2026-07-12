Blue Jays Promote Pitching Prospect CJ Van Eyk for MLB Debut
CJ Van Eyk has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday. The Jays are looking for reinforcements and believe Van Eyk is ready to make an impact. The 27-year-old owns a 3.79 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and a 56/23 K/BB ratio across 17 games (13 starts) with Triple-A Buffalo this season. He doesn't have a ton of swing-and-miss stuff, but the Jays are just looking for healthy and refreshed bodies at the moment. In a corresponding move, right-hander Chad Dallas has been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Van Eyk has mostly pitched in a starting role, but could operate in a bullpen role in Toronto.
Source: Keegan Matheson
Source: Keegan Matheson