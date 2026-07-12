Ryan Waldschmidt Returning for Sunday's Series Finale
Ryan Waldschmidt (hand) will start in center field for Sunday's series finale against the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers and right-hander Emmet Sheehan, according to Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports. The D-backs' top prospect, per MLB Pipeline, was pulled from the series opener on Friday in his return to the big leagues after he was hit by a pitch on his right hand, but after sitting out Saturday's contest, the 23-year-old will be back in action to close out the first half of the season. The former 31st overall selection from the University of Kentucky in 2024 hit .288/.405/.492 with an .897 OPS, six home runs, 29 RBI, 43 runs, and six steals in 51 games at Triple-A Reno this year, but he struggled at the plate in his first taste of the majors and was sent back to Reno to work on his approach against offspeed pitches. Waldschmidt is still searching for his first big-league homer and has an elevated 33.9% strikeout rate in his first 124 plate appearances with the Snakes, but his power/speed upside makes him one of the better young outfield stashes in deeper fantasy baseball leagues going into the second half in 2026.
Source: Arizona Sports - Alex Weiner
Source: Arizona Sports - Alex Weiner