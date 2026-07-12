Jacob Webb Deployed in Eighth Inning on Saturday, Is He Still the Preferred Option for Saves in Chicago?
Jacob Webb worked a scoreless eighth inning in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one walk and striking out one. Ryan Rolison opened the ninth but put runners on the corners before Trent Thornton got the final out for his third save. Webb still leads Chicago with four saves and carries a 3.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 48 strikeouts against 16 walks through 40 2/3 innings. The eighth-inning call does not mean Webb lost the job. There really is no clean job to lose while Daniel Palencia (elbow) is sidelined. Webb and Caleb Thielbar remain at the front of the committee, with Rolison and Thornton also capable of getting a chance. Webb had converted two conventional ninth-inning saves in the previous week, so he still has a slight edge, just not a firm grip. At 8% rostered on Yahoo, he is worth adding in 15-team leagues and deeper for short-term save upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller