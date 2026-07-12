Is Kaelen Culpepper Still a Must-Stash Candidate While Injured?
Kaelen Culpepper (hand) was recently placed back on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul due to a hand injury. Culpepper has battled a few injuries over the past month, which has delayed his MLB debut. However, before dealing with a string of injuries, the top infielder in the Minnesota system appeared to be on the doorstep of the big leagues. From May 23 through June 12, Culpepper carried a sharp .348/.451/.623 line with a stellar 1.074 OPS, five home runs and five stolen bases. Overall on the season, Culpepper holds a .272/.376/.492 line over his first 63 contests at St Paul. Fantasy managers in deeper redraft leagues should continue to closely monitor his status, as he would re-emerge as a must-stash candidate upon his return from the injured list, given that Minnesota lacks a proven option at shortstop.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com