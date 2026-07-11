Justin Lebron Joins Reds with 18th Pick in MLB Draft

Jul 11, 2026, 3:40 PM ET

The Cincinnati Reds strengthened their infield pipeline by selecting shortstop Justin Lebron with the 18th pick in Saturday's draft. Lebron was a highly regarded prospect on MLB Pipeline, ranked No. 9 overall in this year's class ahead of the draft. Lebron has spent all three of his college seasons at Alabama and has been quite productive in each. While he was more of a contact hitter as a freshman (.338 AVG), he has since begun to tap into his power. In 2026, Lebron hit 16 home runs, posted a .920 OPS, and swiped an elite 42 bags. The year prior, he would hit a season-best 18 long balls. On his scouting report, Lebron was given an elite 70-grade in speed and a high-end 60-grade in power, with his lowest mark coming with a 45-grade in hitting. While he has shown a tendency to chase pitches, his budding power and elite speed make him a prime selection at the top of most first-year player drafts.