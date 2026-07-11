Marlins Select Shortstop Jacob Lombard at Pick No. 14 in MLB Draft
George Lombard Jr., as one of the top-ranked shortstop prospects in the sport. Lombard is credited with having high-end power at his position. MLB.com gave him a 60-grade in power and credits him for having the "acumen to be a plus hitter in the future." Additionally, he is viewed as a plus runner, which further boosts his long-term fantasy value. Dynasty managers should keep a close eye on his progression, as he has the skill set to emerge not only as the top prospect in the Marlins system but also as one of the top shortstops in the minor leagues, given his favorable fantasy profile.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com