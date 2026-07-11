Cardinals Select Outfielder Trevor Condon With 13th Pick
Pete Crow-Armstrong, according to MLB.com. The left-handed bat is credited with above-average swing decisions and the ability to make contact on all fields. While he is only credited with 45-grade power, his above-average bat speed could help him reach higher production on the diamond. However, the main calling card of his fantasy profile will be his 70-grade speed. Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on Condon as he progresses through St. Louis' lower levels, as any added power could make him an intriguing dynasty stash.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com