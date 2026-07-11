Jul 11, 2026, 3:04 PM ET

The Los Angeles Angels are selecting left-handed pitcher/outfielder Jared Grindlinger with the 12th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. While listed as a two-way player in MLB.com's pre-draft pipeline rankings, the 17-year-old was announced as an outfielder when selected, suggesting the team may view his long-term role on the offensive side of the game. Grindlinger, who is a University of Tennessee commit, began his baseball career as a catcher but has since shifted to a two-way role. Per his MLB.com scouting report, Grindlinger's fastball has hit 95 MPH, and he possesses a 60-grade changeup. On the hitting side, Grindlinger does not project to be a high-power hitter (40 grade), but given his young age, his raw power could continue to climb as he progresses through the lower levels. Dynasty managers should continue to keep a close eye on the young prospect, as the Angels may provide him with various roles at the lower levels.