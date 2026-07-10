Kalif Raymond Unlikely to Have Significant Role
Kalif Raymond is looking to rebound with his new organization. Raymond signed with the Bears this offseason after spending the last five seasons with the Detroit Lions. Raymond posted decent numbers during his first few years in Detroit, but has been lackluster lately. Over the last two seasons, Raymond has failed to surpass 300 receiving yards in either season. The 31-year-old was likely brought in as depth to compete with Zavion Thomas and Jahdae Walker for the third wideout role. Whoever wins the job is unlikely to have a ton of targets anyway. Raymond belongs on the waiver wire in basically all fantasy formats right now.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference