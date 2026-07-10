Kendrick Bourne a Possible Cut-Candidate
Kendrick Bourne is looking to remain relevant on his new team. Bourne signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Cardinals during the offseason. He's currently projected as the third wideout behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. Last season, Bourne recorded 37 receptions, 551 receiving yards, and zero touchdowns across 16 games (eight starts) with the San Francisco 49ers. He's a decent depth option, but is likely to get lost in the shuffle in Arizona. Bourne will be the fourth passing option with Harrison, Wilson, and tight end Trey McBride ahead of him in the pecking order. The Cardinals are also loaded at running back, so they could opt to be more run-heavy next season. Unless an injury or two happens, Bourne is unlikely to have weekly fantasy value. He belongs on the waiver wire in most 12-team formats to begin the season.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference