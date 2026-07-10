Samaje Perine's Handcuff Appeal Undervalued by Current Redraft ADP?
Samaje Perine recorded 469 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 101 touches. As he enters his age-31 season, Perine has established himself as a reliable third-down back who can also handle RB2 duties as a rusher. Entering 2026, Perine profiles as the clear backup in Cincinnati behind star Bengals running back Chase Brown. As long as Brown stays healthy, Perine's fantasy appeal is limited. Brown is entering his age-26 season and has largely avoided injury to this point in his career. Still, Brown has played in 33 games and amassed 584 touches over the past two seasons. If he goes down, Perine has a three-down skill set and could take over as the primary back in Cincinnati. At his current redraft ADP of RB75, Perine's handcuff appeal may be undervalued ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller