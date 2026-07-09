Cade Otton Remains a Streaming Option in 2026
Cade Otton has been a model of consistency over the past two seasons, making exactly 59 catches in both 2024 and 2025 and finishing right around 600 receiving yards in each year. Unfortunately, a lack of red zone usage has prevented him from ever finishing as a top-12 fantasy tight end, having never topped four scores in a season and finishing his most recent campaign with only one touchdown catch. While the Buccaneers' most prolific touchdown-scorer of all time, Mike Evans, was allowed to depart in free agency, Tampa still boasts a deep receiver room, topped by Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., and Jalen McMillan. Even if Otton should find more involvement near the end zone, his floor could be significantly lowered if the team's top pass catchers are all able to stay healthy, something they were unable to accomplish a season ago. Still a worthwhile depth piece in dynasty leagues, Otton is RotoBaller's TE29 for 2026 and figures to factor as little more than a streaming option to help navigate through injuries and bye weeks.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller