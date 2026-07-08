Nico Collins is More Hold Than Buy at WR1 Price
Nico Collins is not the easiest dynasty player to buy right now, but that does not make him someone to dump at a discount. Collins has cleared 1,000 yards in three straight seasons, including 71 catches for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns across 15 games last year. He is still only 27, still tied to C.J. Stroud, and Houston just bumped up his pay for 2026 and 2027 while keeping him under contract through next season. The price is the tricky part. RotoBaller has Collins as the WR8 in 2026 redraft rankings and WR13 in its July dynasty wide receiver rankings, so managers are already paying for a stable WR1. Tank Dell, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, and Dalton Schultz also give Stroud more places to go with the ball. Collins probably is not a screaming dynasty buy unless the price has softened, but he remains a strong hold and a reasonable contender target if his manager is worried about the deeper target tree.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller