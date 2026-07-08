Arik Armstead Praises Travis Hunter as "Naturally Talented Athlete"
Travis Hunter, calling him "probably the most naturally talented athlete I've been around" on Sirius XM NFL Radio. The Jaguars took the former Heisman Trophy winner with the second overall pick last year out of the University of Colorado. The wide receiver/cornerback came into the league with high fantasy expectations, but he underwhelmed with 28 catches on 45 targets for 298 yards and only one touchdown in seven games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in his rookie campaign. Armstead also called Hunter a "game-changer" and thinks he's in for a big second year in the NFL in 2026. Hunter saw only 154 snaps on defense last year, but the Jags' coaching staff has made it clear he'll be more involved as a defensive back in his second season. The 23-year-old is expected to be more of a full-time cornerback and part-time receiver, which is obviously bad news for his Year 2 fantasy upside, but it might be an excellent time to buy low in dynasty/keeper leagues. Hunter is currently ranked as the No. 73 WR at RotoBaller for the upcoming season.
Source: Sirius XM NFL Radio
Source: Sirius XM NFL Radio