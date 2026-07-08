Brooks Barnhizer Posts Double-Double in Thunder Loss
Brooks Barnhizer finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 103-69 Salt Lake City Summer League loss to the Utah Jazz. The No. 44 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft kept producing even as Oklahoma City rested Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz. Barnhizer's fantasy case is built more on activity than scoring, as his college profile included rebounds, steals, and secondary playmaking. He still has to prove the jumper will hold, but the multi-category flashes give him a useful developmental lane.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA