David Rittich Joins Devils on One-Year Contract
Source: New Jersey Devils PR
Jul 3, 2026, 10:17 AM ETGoaltender David Rittich has agreed to a one-year, $1 million pact with the New Jersey Devils. The 33-year-old Czechia native will join his seventh NHL franchise. In 2025-26, he did a good job as Ilya Sorokin's backup with the New York Islanders, going 14-10-3 and allowing 2.76 goals with a .894 save percentage. With the Devils, Rittich will have a chance to carve out a starting role. The team shipped its previous starter, Jacob Markstrom, to Florida last week. Rittich will face competition from Jake Allen and Nico Daws.--Taavi Pailk
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