Max Christie Eyes Bigger Role with Dallas
Max Christie was named the team's biggest X factor for 2026-27 by ESPN. Christie set career highs last season with 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across 77 games while shooting 40.4 percent from three, and ESPN noted that Dallas needs him to grow into a more reliable perimeter stopper next to Kyrie Irving. The 23-year-old is also arguably the Mavericks' only traditional shooting guard on a frontcourt-heavy roster. With Irving working back from left ACL surgery and Cooper Flagg leading the next phase of the franchise, Christie's minutes, spacing, and defensive role give him some points-and-threes appeal if the starting job holds.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN