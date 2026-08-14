Josh Jacobs Could Return to Practice Late Next Week
Josh Jacobs (groin) could return to practice late next week. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Jacobs could "potentially" get back on the field during the upcoming week, according to Rob Demovsky, but added that it would not be until later in the week. Jacobs has been out since Aug. 6 with the groin injury and was already ruled out for this week's practices. He is coming off a 2025 season in which he rushed 234 times for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games, while adding 36 catches for 282 yards and another score. Green Bay has been able to give MarShawn Lloyd extended first-team work while Jacobs is sidelined, but there has been no indication that Jacobs' lead role is in question. LaFleur's latest comments are encouraging, though his wording still leaves some uncertainty. Jacobs does not have a firm return date yet.
Source: Rob Demovsky
Source: Rob Demovsky