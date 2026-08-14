Amon-Ra St. Brown Remains One Safest WR1s in Redraft Leagues
Amon-Ra St. Brown has been about as steady as it gets for fantasy managers, and nothing this summer has changed that. He caught 117 passes for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns on 172 targets last season, giving him a fourth straight year with at least 100 receptions. Detroit has a new play caller in Drew Petzing, but the offense has settled in well during camp, and St. Brown has looked like himself. On Aug. 6, he beat Rock Ya-Sin deep for a touchdown in one-on-ones and scored again during red-zone work. There are plenty of mouths to feed with Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs and Isaac TeSlaa all involved, so another 172 targets would be a lot to ask for. That hasn't stopped St. Brown from commanding elite volume before. RotoBaller's Aug. 14 outlook still views him as one of the safest first-round wide receivers after three straight WR3 finishes in both PPR and half-PPR. He's not a riser because there isn't much higher to go, but there is no real reason to fade him either.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller